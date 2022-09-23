Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:56 2022-09-23 pm EDT
10867.93 PTS   -1.80%
04:50pDow Plunges to New 2022 Low But Narrowly Avoids Bear-Market Label
MT
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 5.07% This Week to 10867.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pUS Stocks Sink Friday as Dow Enters Bear-Market Territory Amid Recession Jitters
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Falls 5.07% This Week to 10867.93 -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 580.48 points or 5.07% this week to 10867.93


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1244.38 points or 10.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 198.88 points or 1.80%

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 667.09 points or 5.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 32.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.62% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 32.32% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 27.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.36% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 4777.04 points or 30.53%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1631ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:50pDow Plunges to New 2022 Low But Narrowly Avoids Bear-Market Label
MT
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Falls 5.07% This Week to 10867.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pUS Stocks Sink Friday as Dow Enters Bear-Market Territory Amid Recession Jitters
MT
04:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 4.64%, the dow lost 3.9…
RE
03:58pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Paring Losses in Late Uptick
MT
03:49pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
02:03pUS Stocks Fall to New 2022 Low as Investors Weigh Policy Tightening Path
MT
01:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sliding in Friday Trade
MT
01:25pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
12:51pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Sink as Investors Reassess Policy T..
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NEWAGE, INC. 0.04 Delayed Quote.100.00%
ATHERSYS, INC. 1.63 Delayed Quote.39.32%
NANOVIBRONIX, INC. 0.54 Delayed Quote.25.17%
T2 BIOSYSTEMS, INC. 0.106 Delayed Quote.18.57%
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INC. 9.42 Delayed Quote.13.22%
HUDN CAPIPAR 0.5099 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
COHBAR, INC. 2.95 Delayed Quote.-29.76%
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS 4.5 Delayed Quote.-31.82%
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.4274 Delayed Quote.-32.65%
COLOR STAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.0442 Delayed Quote.-33.83%
Heatmap :