NASDAQ Composite Falls 5.07% This Week to 10867.93 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is down 580.48 points or 5.07% this week to 10867.93

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 1244.38 points or 10.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 20, 2020

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 198.88 points or 1.80%

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 667.09 points or 5.78% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 32.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.62% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Off 32.32% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 2.08% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 27.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.36% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.08% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 4777.04 points or 30.53%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1631ET