NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.01% to 10547.11 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 1.08 points or 0.01% today to 10547.11

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 34.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.50% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 21.63% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 19.66% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 33.55% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 2.19% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 31.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.38% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.19% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 5097.86 points or 32.58%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1630ET