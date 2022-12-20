Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:41 2022-12-20 pm EST
10547.11 PTS   +0.01%
04:38pWall Street ends green, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.01% to 10547.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pEquity Markets Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.01% to 10547.11 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 1.08 points or 0.01% today to 10547.11


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 34.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.50% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 21.63% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 19.66% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 33.55% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 2.19% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 31.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.38% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.19% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 5097.86 points or 32.58%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1630ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:38pWall Street ends green, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.01% to 10547.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pEquity Markets Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
04:00pS&P 500 closes slightly higher after four-day sell off
RE
03:55pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise Following BOJ's Surprise Move; Bitcoin Hovers Near $17,000
MT
03:51pEquity Markets on Course to Snap Four-Day Losing Streak
MT
03:05pWall Street gains, dollar dips, Treasury yields rise on BOJ policy shift
RE
03:05p180 Life Sciences Announces Registered Direct Offering
MT
02:42pWall Street up, regains ground after four-day sell off
RE
02:01pBuilding Permits Sinking to Two-And-a-Half-Year Low Accompanies Move Higher in US Equit..
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Rankings
NEXTPLAT CORP 1.75 Delayed Quote.29.63%
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 0.664 Delayed Quote.15.98%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.17 Delayed Quote.15.84%
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.96 End-of-day quote.13.29%
DLOCAL LIMITED 14.6 Delayed Quote.10.69%
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 2.8 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 1.46 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
EMBECTA CORP. 27.4 Delayed Quote.-15.64%
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. 2.65 Delayed Quote.-18.71%
WETRADE GROUP, INC. 0.385 Delayed Quote.-21.43%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity