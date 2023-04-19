Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:42:29 2023-04-19 pm EDT
12157.23 PTS   +0.03%
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.03% to 12157.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pAppetite for Equities Mixed as More Earnings Pour In
MT
04:28pDow dips, S&P 500 stable after medtech gains, Netflix drag
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.03% to 12157.23 -- Data Talk

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 3.81 points or 0.03% today to 12157.23


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 24.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.93% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.66% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 9.63% from its 52-week high of 13453.07 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 19.03% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.53% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.97% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 1690.74 points or 16.15%.c


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1632ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.03% to 12157.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:29pAppetite for Equities Mixed as More Earnings Pour In
MT
04:28pDow dips, S&P 500 stable after medtech gains, Netflix drag
RE
04:19pStocks fall, yields climb on rate hike view
RE
04:00pS&P 500 ends little changed amid medtech gains, Netflix drag
RE
03:55pTop Cryptocurrencies Retreat; Bitcoin Falls Back Toward $29,000
MT
03:50pAppetite for Equities Mixed as Corporate Earnings Season Continues
MT
02:45pStocks dip, yields rise on rate hike expectations
RE
02:41pS&P 500 little changed as investors digest mixed earnings
RE
02:35pCisco Systems On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since September 2022 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.931 Delayed Quote.69.24%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.1928 Delayed Quote.26.01%
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION 62.5 Delayed Quote.19.64%
PACWEST BANCORP 11.42 Delayed Quote.13.18%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 2.38 Delayed Quote.11.21%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 12.11 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE, INC. 5.26 Delayed Quote.-11.60%
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. 16.12 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
CDW CORPORATION 165.12 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
SOLID POWER, INC. 2.405 Real-time Estimate Quote.-13.49%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer