NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.14% to 11095.11 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 15.96 points or 0.14% today to 11095.11

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 789.87 points or 7.66% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Nov. 18, 2022

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, when the market rose for 11 straight trading days

--Off 30.90% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.59% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.49% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 24.11% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 23.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.66% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 628.63 points or 6.01%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

