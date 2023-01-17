Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:42:17 2023-01-17 pm EST
11095.11 PTS   +0.14%
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.14% to 11095.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pGoldman Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Weigh on Equities
MT
04:25pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.14% to 11095.11 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 15.96 points or 0.14% today to 11095.11


--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 789.87 points or 7.66% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point gain since Nov. 18, 2022

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, when the market rose for 11 straight trading days

--Off 30.90% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.59% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.49% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 24.11% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.63% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 23.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.66% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 628.63 points or 6.01%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1634ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.14% to 11095.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:30pGoldman Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Weigh on Equities
MT
04:25pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
04:00pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower as earnings season picks up
RE
03:53pBank Results, NY Fed Manufacturing Report Drive Equities Mostly Lower
MT
03:52pTop Cryptocurrencies Struggle for Direction; Bitcoin Hovers Above $21,000
MT
02:33pGoldman, Travelers drag Dow lower; Tesla keeps Nasdaq afloat
RE
02:11pMixed Banking Results, Slumping New York Manufacturing Activity Saps Appetite for US Eq..
MT
01:39pGreenlight marks stellar 2022 on shorting tech stocks
RE
01:11pMixed Banking Earnings Reports, Slumping Empire State Manufacturing Survey Saps Appetit..
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.15 Delayed Quote.13.21%
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 8.635 Delayed Quote.12.73%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7 Delayed Quote.12.72%
GRAB HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.97 Delayed Quote.10.89%
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION 52.04 Delayed Quote.10.79%
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 0.9499 Delayed Quote.-13.65%
IQIYI, INC. 5.59 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. 6.54 Delayed Quote.-19.26%
AMESITE INC. 0.248 Delayed Quote.-20.00%
FAZE HOLDINGS INC. 1.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-23.19%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity