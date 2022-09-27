NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.25% to 10829.50 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 26.58 points or 0.25% today to 10829.50

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 32.56% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.97% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.53% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 32.56% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 25.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.60% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 4815.47 points or 30.78%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1633ET