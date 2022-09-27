Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:57 2022-09-27 pm EDT
10829.50 PTS   +0.25%
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.25% to 10829.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Closing Mixed After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.25% to 10829.50 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 26.58 points or 0.25% today to 10829.50


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 32.56% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.97% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.53% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 32.56% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 25.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.60% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.35%

--Year-to-date it is down 4815.47 points or 30.78%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1633ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.25% to 10829.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Closing Mixed After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
04:01pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Edging Lower This Afternoon
MT
03:43pSector Update: Health Care
MT
03:08pTop Cryptocurrencies Drop; Bitcoin Holds Above $19,000
MT
01:41pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Despite Biotechs Maintaining Ea..
MT
01:31pEquities Set New 2022 Lows as Consumer Confidence, New-Home Sales Beat Views
MT
01:22pSector Update: Health Care
MT
12:58pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Set New Lows on ..
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
VERTEX ENERGY, INC. 6.11 Delayed Quote.12.32%
THE BEAUTY HEALTH COMPANY 11.58 Delayed Quote.11.35%
RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 10.89 Delayed Quote.9.23%
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. 9.93 Delayed Quote.8.76%
NUTEX HEALTH, INC. 1.65 End-of-day quote.8.55%
NEXTPLAT CORP 2.02 Delayed Quote.-9.42%
VIMEO, INC. 3.91 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.3344 Delayed Quote.-11.37%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.6 Delayed Quote.-12.09%
B RILE 12.5 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
Heatmap :