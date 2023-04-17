NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.28% to 12157.72 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 34.26 points or 0.28% today to 12157.72

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 24.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.93% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.66% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 13619.66 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 19.04% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.53% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.98% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 1691.24 points or 16.16%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1632ET