    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:56:52 2023-04-17 pm EDT
12157.72 PTS   +0.28%
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.28% to 12157.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pHomebuilder Confidence Helps Lift Equities
MT
04:20pWall St ends higher; investors await earnings, Fed cues
RE
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.28% to 12157.72 -- Data Talk

04/17/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 34.26 points or 0.28% today to 12157.72


--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 24.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.93% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.66% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 10.73% from its 52-week high of 13619.66 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 19.04% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.53% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.98% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 1691.24 points or 16.16%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1632ET

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. 193.51 Delayed Quote.69.73%
SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 1.08 Delayed Quote.64.89%
ROIVANT SCIENCES LTD. 8.52 Delayed Quote.19.83%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 2.21 Delayed Quote.14.51%
VENTYX BIOSCIENCES, INC. 33.7 Delayed Quote.12.90%
MODERNA, INC. 143.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.42%
CUE HEALTH INC. 1.49 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. 9.31 Delayed Quote.-9.08%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.71 Delayed Quote.-11.86%
TRUPANION, INC. 36.03 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
