  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:57:25 2023-04-14 pm EDT
12123.47 PTS   -0.35%
04:50pDollar, yields gain as likelihood of Fed rate hike rises
RE
04:35pFed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.29% This Week to 12123.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.29% This Week to 12123.47 -- Data Talk

04/14/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 35.51 points or 0.29% this week to 12123.47


--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 42.81 points or 0.35%

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.50% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.63% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 13619.66 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.81% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.64% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 1656.98 points or 15.83%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1632ET

Dollar, yields gain as likelihood of Fed rate hike rises
RE
Fed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Weigh on Equities
MT
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.29% This Week to 12123.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
Wall St dips to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump
RE
For the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 0.79%, the dow added 1.…
RE
Wall St slides to lower close as rate hike bets firm, banks jump
RE
Fed Governor's Hawkish Remarks Drag Equities Lower
MT
Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Higher; Bitcoin Crosses $31,000 Briefly For First Time Since..
MT
Dollar, yields gain as expectations of Fed rate hike increase
RE
CytoMed Therapeutic Shares Fall in Nasdaq Debut
MT
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
NURIX THERAPEUTICS, INC. 12.22 Delayed Quote.20.63%
HYZON MOTORS INC. 0.8434 Delayed Quote.11.98%
CARVER BANCORP, INC. 4.5 Delayed Quote.9.49%
IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 1.57 Delayed Quote.7.53%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.171 Delayed Quote.6.88%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.8527 Delayed Quote.-9.05%
RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 5.94 Delayed Quote.-9.31%
LYELL IMMUNOPHARMA, INC. 2.36 Delayed Quote.-14.80%
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.283 Real-time Estimate Quote.-16.20%
META MATERIALS INC. 0.231 Real-time Estimate Quote.-39.54%
