NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.29% This Week to 12123.47 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 35.51 points or 0.29% this week to 12123.47

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 42.81 points or 0.35%

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.50% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.63% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 9.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 10.99% from its 52-week high of 13619.66 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 18.70% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 9.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.81% from its 2023 closing high of 12221.91 hit Friday, March 31, 2023

--Up 17.64% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.81%

--Year-to-date it is up 1656.98 points or 15.83%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-23 1632ET