    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:06:26 2023-03-20 pm EDT
11675.54 PTS   +0.39%
04:54pWall St ends higher as bank contagion fears ease, Fed eyed
RE
04:46pUBS-Credit Suisse Deal Helps Boost US Equity Markets
MT
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.39% to 11675.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.39% to 11675.54 -- Data Talk

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 45.02 points or 0.39% today to 11675.54


--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.61% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 13.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.06% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 20.14% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.32% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 15.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.31% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 13.30% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 1209.06 points or 11.55%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1630ET

Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP. 0.505 Delayed Quote.41.30%
PACWEST BANCORP 10.28 Delayed Quote.10.78%
FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES, INC. 562.34 Delayed Quote.10.47%
SIGMA LITHIUM CORPORATION 36.5 Delayed Quote.9.71%
CANOO INC. 0.6412 Delayed Quote.9.40%
GH RESEARCH PLC 6.95 Delayed Quote.-9.97%
ZAI LAB LIMITED 30.21 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. 1.14 Delayed Quote.-12.31%
PINDUODUO INC. 78.91 Delayed Quote.-14.17%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 2.08 Delayed Quote.-18.43%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity