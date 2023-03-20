NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.39% to 11675.54 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 45.02 points or 0.39% today to 11675.54

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.29% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.61% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 13.24% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.06% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 20.14% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.32% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 15.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.31% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 13.30% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.92%

--Year-to-date it is up 1209.06 points or 11.55%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1630ET