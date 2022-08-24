NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.41% to 12431.53 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 50.23 points or 0.41% today to 12431.53

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 22.58% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 11.39% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 7.62% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 22.58% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 16.77% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 17.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.48% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 16.77% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.33%

--Year-to-date it is down 3213.44 points or 20.54%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

