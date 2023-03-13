Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:08:04 2023-03-13 pm EDT
11188.84 PTS   +0.45%
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.45% to 11188.84 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 49.96 points or 0.45% today to 11188.84


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 30.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.25% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.86% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 14.77% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 23.47% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 11.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.29% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 8.57% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 722.36 points or 6.90%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1632ET

05:02pTechnology Shares Rise as Investors Consider Rates -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:33pGrowing Concerns Over Banking Sector Health Drag Equity Markets Lower
MT
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.45% to 11188.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pSliding bank shares drag Wall Street in choppy trade
RE
03:58pNY Fed Inflation Survey, Growing Bets of Less Aggressive Rate Hike Drive Equities Highe..
MT
03:58pTop Cryptocurrencies Surge as Investors Consider US Regulatory Action to Minimize Bank ..
MT
02:56pWall St rises in choppy trade as markets weigh rate hike pause, bank contagion risks
RE
02:50pNY Fed Inflation Survey, Growing Bets of Less Aggressive Rate Hike Boost Equities
MT
02:10pInternational Petroleum Buys Shares Under Normal Course Issuer Bid
MT
02:07pWindtree Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 2.89 Delayed Quote.18.93%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 6.25 Delayed Quote.17.92%
ILLUMINA, INC. 226.94 Delayed Quote.16.97%
AVEANNA HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS INC. 1.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.16.79%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED 223.16 Delayed Quote.16.22%
SIGNATURE BANK 70 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. 30.56 Real-time Estimate Quote.-24.26%
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7037 Delayed Quote.-27.00%
GITLAB INC. 27.98 Real-time Estimate Quote.-36.92%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 106.04 Delayed Quote.-60.41%
