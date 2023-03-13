NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.45% to 11188.84 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 49.96 points or 0.45% today to 11188.84

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 30.32% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.25% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.86% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 14.77% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 23.47% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.55% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 11.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.29% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 8.57% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 722.36 points or 6.90%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1632ET