    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:58 2022-09-08 pm EDT
11862.13 PTS   +0.60%
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.60% to 11862.13 -- Data Talk

09/08/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 70.23 points or 0.60% today to 11862.13


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 317.22 points or 2.75% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

--Off 26.13% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.29% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 11.85% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

--Off 26.13% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 11.42% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 22.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.08% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.42% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.39%

--Year-to-date it is down 3782.84 points or 24.18%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-08-22 1629ET

