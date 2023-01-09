NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.63% to 10635.65 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 66.36 points or 0.63% today to 10635.65

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 330.41 points or 3.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 33.76% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 4.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.97% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.99% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 29.98% from its 52-week high of 15188.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 4.14% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 28.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.21% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 169.17 points or 1.62%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1633ET