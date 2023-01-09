Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:53 2023-01-09 pm EST
10635.65 PTS   +0.63%
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.63% to 10635.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pEquity Markets Slip Broadly Despite Encouraging NY Fed Inflation Survey
MT
04:24pGlobal stocks close in on 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.63% to 10635.65 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 66.36 points or 0.63% today to 10635.65


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 330.41 points or 3.21% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 33.76% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 4.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.97% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.99% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 29.98% from its 52-week high of 15188.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 4.14% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 28.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.21% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 169.17 points or 1.62%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1633ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.63% to 10635.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pEquity Markets Slip Broadly Despite Encouraging NY Fed Inflation Survey
MT
04:24pGlobal stocks close in on 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
RE
04:00pS&P 500 near flat as investors weigh likelihood of less aggressive rate hikes
RE
03:54pNY Fed Inflation Survey Helps Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:42pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Surpasses $17,000
MT
03:14pS&P 500, Nasdaq rise as investors bet on less aggressive rate hikes
RE
01:58pNational Bank Assesses Nuvei's Acquisition of Paya Holdings
MT
01:54pCanada's Nuvei Signs $1.3 Billion Deal to Acquire US Payments Firm Paya
MT
01:19pBets Favoring Slowdown in Interest-Rate Hikes Lift Risk Appetite for US Equities
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity