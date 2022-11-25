Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  02:15 2022-11-25 pm EST
11226.36 PTS   -0.52%
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.72% This Week to 11226.36 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 01:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 80.29 points or 0.72% this week to 11226.36


--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 58.96 points or 0.52%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 30.09% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.59% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 14.49% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 29.27% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 8.77% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 27.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.09% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.77% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 4418.61 points or 28.24%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1331ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
02:17pNasdaq falls and dollar rises on investor caution
RE
01:53pFed Downshift Bets Help Drive Weekly Gains for Equities
MT
01:39pNasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
RE
01:32pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.72% This Week to 11226.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pFed Minutes Boost Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Pushing Dow Higher
MT
01:04pNasdaq down as investors watch Black Friday sales, China infections
RE
01:01pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 1.54%, the dow added 1.…
RE
01:01pFed Minutes Spur Hopes of Slowdown in Monetary Policy Tightening, Boosting Dow
MT
12:45pQIWI Top Shareholder Offers to Buy 5 Million Company Shares
MT
12:36pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed Amid Thin Volume; Bitcoin Trades Above $16,000
MT
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. 1.14 Delayed Quote.14.00%
BENITEC BIOPHARMA INC. 0.21 Delayed Quote.10.53%
BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC. 2.18 Delayed Quote.7.92%
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.458 Delayed Quote.7.76%
CANOO INC. 1.16 Real-time Estimate Quote.7.41%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.6 Delayed Quote.-6.43%
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED 52.71 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
BILIBILI INC. 12.33 Delayed Quote.-7.15%
ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 41.58 Delayed Quote.-7.60%
FAZE HOLDINGS INC. 1.85 End-of-day quote.-12.74%