NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.72% This Week to 11226.36 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 80.29 points or 0.72% this week to 11226.36

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 58.96 points or 0.52%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 30.09% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 0.59% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 16.58% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 14.49% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 29.27% from its 52-week high of 15871.26 hit Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

--Up 8.77% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 27.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.09% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.77% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 4418.61 points or 28.24%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1331ET