NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.74% to 11719.68 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 86.10 points or 0.74% today to 11719.68

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.01% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.01% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 27.01% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.08% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 22.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.98% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.08% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 3925.29 points or 25.09%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1629ET