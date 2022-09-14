Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:01 2022-09-14 pm EDT
11719.68 PTS   +0.74%
04:33pVentoux CCM Acquisition Receives Shareholder Approval for Presto Merger
MT
04:30pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.74% to 11719.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pHigh Tide Up 25% After Hours as its Fiscal Q3 Loss Widens But Sales Rise 98%
MT
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.74% to 11719.68 -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 86.10 points or 0.74% today to 11719.68


--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 27.01% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.01% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.91% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 27.01% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.08% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 22.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.98% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.08% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 3925.29 points or 25.09%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1629ET

Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.89 Delayed Quote.1,383.33%
AVENUE THERAPEUTICS 0.3562 Delayed Quote.53.87%
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY 1.57 Delayed Quote.41.44%
AILERON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.2702 Delayed Quote.38.49%
AKERNA CORP. 0.165 Delayed Quote.26.92%
ALTIMMUNE, INC. 14.87 Delayed Quote.-27.04%
KASPIEN HOLDINGS INC. 2.07 Delayed Quote.-27.62%
ASPEN GROUP, INC. 0.4907 Delayed Quote.-28.38%
NEUO PHAR 16.86 Delayed Quote.-43.61%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED 0.05 Delayed Quote.-96.48%
Heatmap :