Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:48 2022-09-19 pm EDT
11535.02 PTS   +0.76%
04:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Largely Resist Late Buying Support
MT
04:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Add to Prior Advance on Monday
MT
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.76% to 11535.02 -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 86.62 points or 0.76% today to 11535.02


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 28.16% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 3.36% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 14.28% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 28.16% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.35% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 21.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.14% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.35% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 4109.95 points or 26.27%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1636ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Largely Resist Late Buying Support
MT
04:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Add to Prior Advance on Monday
MT
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
03:53pTreasury yields jump before Fed meeting; stocks rebound
RE
02:05pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech
MT
01:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Little Changed, Still Looking for Direction
MT
01:44pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Retreating to Begin New Week
MT
01:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:08pEquities Slide as Fed Set to Press Ahead With Aggressive Policy Tightening
MT
12:35pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Stocks Advance, Treasury Yields Jump
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. 3.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.38.35%
NEWAGE, INC. 0.04 Delayed Quote.33.33%
ALLAKOS INC. 5.97 Real-time Estimate Quote.30.35%
ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION 0.14 Delayed Quote.29.03%
AMEN VIRT 0.237 Delayed Quote.28.11%
NABRIVA THERAPEUTICS 3.01 Delayed Quote.-21.20%
BIOLINERX LTD. 1.02 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 1.72 Delayed Quote.-37.00%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED 0.05 Delayed Quote.-96.48%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.0265 Delayed Quote.-96.99%
Heatmap :