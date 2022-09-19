NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.76% to 11535.02 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 86.62 points or 0.76% today to 11535.02

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 28.16% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 3.36% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 14.28% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 28.16% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 8.35% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 21.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 27.14% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.35% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 4109.95 points or 26.27%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1636ET