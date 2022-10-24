Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:47 2022-10-24 pm EDT
10952.61 PTS   +0.86%
04:39pU.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
RE
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.86% to 10952.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pUS Stocks Close Higher Monday Ahead of Mega-Cap Technology Earnings
MT
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.86% to 10952.61 -- Data Talk

10/24/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 92.90 points or 0.86% today to 10952.61


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 337.77 points or 3.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.79% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.86% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.61% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.57% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 31.79% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.82% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.12% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 4692.36 points or 29.99%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1632ET

Rankings
APPLIED GENETIC TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 0.39 Delayed Quote.62.43%
VAXCYTE, INC. 33 Delayed Quote.60.35%
CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.4741 Delayed Quote.24.76%
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. 220.83 Delayed Quote.16.63%
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION 37.13 Delayed Quote.10.41%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED 11.88 Delayed Quote.-17.44%
ZAI LAB LIMITED 23.06 Delayed Quote.-19.62%
360 DIGITECH, INC. 9.71 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
KANZHUN LIMITED 11 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
PINDUODUO INC. 44.46 Delayed Quote.-24.61%