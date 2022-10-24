NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.86% to 10952.61 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 92.90 points or 0.86% today to 10952.61

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 337.77 points or 3.18% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 31.79% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 1.86% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 18.61% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 16.57% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 31.79% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.12% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.07% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.82% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.12% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is down 4692.36 points or 29.99%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1632ET