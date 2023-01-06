Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:49 2023-01-06 pm EST
10569.29 PTS   +2.56%
04:43pWall St rallies as jobs, services data calm rate hike worries
RE
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Rises 0.98% This Week to 10569.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pDecember Jobs Report Boosts Equities
MT
NASDAQ Composite Rises 0.98% This Week to 10569.29 -- Data Talk

01/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 102.81 points or 0.98% this week to 10569.29


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 2, 2022

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 264.05 points or 2.56%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 34.18% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 5.30% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 21.46% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 19.49% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Off 30.41% from its 52-week high of 15188.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 3.49% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 29.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.56% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 102.81 points or 0.98%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-23 1631ET

