    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:55 2022-11-15 pm EST
11358.41 PTS   +1.45%
03:25pTop Cryptocurrencies Advance; Bitcoin Holds Near $17,000
MT
01:11pSlower-Than-Forecast Wholesale Inflation Boosts Equities, Broad-Market ETFs
MT
12:50pFrazier Lifesciences Shareholders Approve Merger With NewAmsterdam Pharma Holding
MT
NASDAQ Composite Rises 1.45% to 11358.41 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 162.19 points or 1.45% today to 11358.41


--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 29.26% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.77% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 15.60% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 13.48% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 29.26% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct 14, 2022

--Down 28.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.26% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 4286.56 points or 27.40%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1632ET

Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 1.16 End-of-day quote.37.67%
BILIBILI INC. 16.28 Delayed Quote.26.40%
GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.62 Delayed Quote.22.66%
SHOALS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. 27.4 Delayed Quote.21.94%
AZENTA, INC. 56.75 Delayed Quote.21.83%
CORSAIR GAMING, INC. 16.53 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 3.04 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
LATHAM GROUP, INC. 3.14 Delayed Quote.-10.80%
ARCIMOTO 0.5277 Delayed Quote.-14.89%
TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORPORATION 30.43 Delayed Quote.-19.92%