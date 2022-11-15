NASDAQ Composite Rises 1.45% to 11358.41 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 162.19 points or 1.45% today to 11358.41

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 29.26% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.77% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 15.60% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 13.48% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Off 29.26% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 10.05% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct 14, 2022

--Down 28.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.26% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.05% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 4286.56 points or 27.40%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1632ET