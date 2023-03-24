Advanced search
NASDAQ Composite Rises 1.66% This Week to 11823.96 -- Data Talk

03/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 193.45 points or 1.66% this week to 11823.96


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 685.07 points or 6.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 36.56 points or 0.31%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 154.00 points or 1.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 26.36% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.94% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.93% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 19.12% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.77% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 16.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.09% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 14.74% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 1357.48 points or 12.97%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET

04:51pNasdaq Reports Increase in Short Interest in Global Market Securities
MT
04:46pGlory Star New Media Group Gets Nasdaq Warning on Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
04:38pGerman Chancellor's Assurance About Deutsche Bank Helps Lift US Equities
MT
04:33pNASDAQ Composite Rises 1.66% This Week to 11823.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:32pWall Street ends volatile week higher as Fed officials ease bank fears
RE
04:01pFor the week, dow up 1.2%, s&p 500 up 1.4%, nasdaq up 1.7%…
RE
04:00pUS STOCKS-Wall Street ends green as Fed officials soothe bank jitters
RE
03:51pGerman Chancellor's Assurance About Deutsche Bank Helps US Equities Move Higher
MT
03:51pSector Update: Energy Stocks Mixed Late Friday Afternoon
MT
03:25pSector Update: Energy
MT
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 2.73 Delayed Quote.22.42%
RENEW ENERGY GLOBAL PLC 5.36 Delayed Quote.22.10%
GH RESEARCH PLC 7.93 Delayed Quote.14.76%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 1.64 Delayed Quote.12.33%
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 10.31 Delayed Quote.10.98%
PROTERRA INC. 1.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.40%
GITLAB INC. 33.74 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 8.63 Delayed Quote.-8.87%
SCHOLASTIC CORPORATION 32.12 Delayed Quote.-22.27%
HYZON MOTORS INC. 0.7301 Delayed Quote.-26.99%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity
