NASDAQ Composite Rises 1.66% This Week to 11823.96 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 193.45 points or 1.66% this week to 11823.96

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 685.07 points or 6.15% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 36.56 points or 0.31%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 154.00 points or 1.32% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up eight of the past 10 trading days

--Off 26.36% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.94% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 9.93% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 19.12% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 15.77% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 16.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.09% from its 2023 closing high of 12200.82 hit Thursday, Feb 2, 2023

--Up 14.74% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 1357.48 points or 12.97%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1632ET