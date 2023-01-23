NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.01% to 11364.41 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 223.98 points or 2.01% today to 11364.41

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 512.14 points or 4.72% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 29.23% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 1.83% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 15.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 13.43% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 22.27% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.27% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 17.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.28% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 8.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 897.93 points or 8.58%

