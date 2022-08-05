NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.15% This Week to 12657.55 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 266.87 points or 2.15% this week to 12657.55
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 1205.13 points or 10.52% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 63.03 points or 0.50%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 26, 2022
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 21.17% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 13.41% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 5.94% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 21.17% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
--Up 18.89% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Down 14.68% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.05% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 18.89% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 2987.42 points or 19.10%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-05-22 1632ET