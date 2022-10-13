NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.23% to 10649.15 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 232.05 points or 2.23% today to 10649.15

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 33.68% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 4.58% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.87% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.88% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 33.68% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 2.23% from its 52-week low of 10417.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 28.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.74% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.23% from its 2022 closing low of 10417.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 4995.82 points or 31.93%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1630ET