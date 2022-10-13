Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:49 2022-10-13 pm EDT
10649.15 PTS   +2.23%
04:44pUS Stocks Finish Higher Thursday as Investors Weigh Another Hot Inflation Reading
MT
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 2.23% to 10649.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pSector Update: Health Care Rises with Broader Thursday Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.23% to 10649.15 -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 232.05 points or 2.23% today to 10649.15


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 33.68% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 4.58% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 20.87% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 18.88% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 33.68% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 2.23% from its 52-week low of 10417.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 28.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.74% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.23% from its 2022 closing low of 10417.10 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.70%

--Year-to-date it is down 4995.82 points or 31.93%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1630ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:44pUS Stocks Finish Higher Thursday as Investors Weigh Another Hot Inflation Reading
MT
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 2.23% to 10649.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pSector Update: Health Care Rises with Broader Thursday Markets
MT
03:58pSector Update: Health Care
MT
03:13pTop Cryptocurrencies Reverse Course to Pare Losses; Bitcoin Trades Above $19,000
MT
02:04pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Advancing in Broad-Based Markets Rally
MT
01:47pUS Stocks Recover Midday as Traders Assess Hot Inflation Print
MT
01:33pSector Update: Health Care
MT
12:43pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Bounce ..
MT
10:23aTech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NUTEX HEALTH INC. 0.865 Real-time Estimate Quote.37.30%
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST 7.04 Delayed Quote.27.31%
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. 18.3 Delayed Quote.14.66%
INMODE LTD. 34.73 Delayed Quote.14.28%
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS, INC. 46.21 Delayed Quote.11.54%
BRIDGEBIO PHARMA, INC. 10.62 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
BENITEC BIOPHARMA INC. 0.2703 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
AMESITE INC. 0.2211 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
CONTEXTLOGIC INC. 0.72 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.99%
ETSY, INC. 96.32 Delayed Quote.-9.27%
Heatmap :