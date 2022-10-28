NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.24% This Week to 11102.45 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 242.74 points or 2.24% this week to 11102.45

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 781.06 points or 7.57% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending Aug. 5, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is up 309.78 points or 2.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 30.86% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.52% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.50% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.43% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 30.86% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 7.57% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.88% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.57% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.98%

--Year-to-date it is down 4542.52 points or 29.04%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1633ET