NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.59% to 10478.09 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 264.80 points or 2.59% today to 10478.09

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 34.75% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.12% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 22.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.19% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 33.82% from its 52-week high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 33.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.82% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 2022 closing low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 5166.88 points or 33.03%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-29-22 1630ET