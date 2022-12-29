Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:44 2022-12-29 pm EST
10478.09 PTS   +2.59%
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 2.59% to 10478.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pJobless Claims Report Provides Boost to Equities
MT
04:25pWall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 2.59% to 10478.09 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 264.80 points or 2.59% today to 10478.09


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 34.75% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 6.12% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 22.14% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.19% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Off 33.82% from its 52-week high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 33.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 33.82% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.59% from its 2022 closing low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.63%

--Year-to-date it is down 5166.88 points or 33.03%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1630ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:31pNASDAQ Composite Rises 2.59% to 10478.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:26pJobless Claims Report Provides Boost to Equities
MT
04:25pWall St ends firmer, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
04:11pCoeptis Therapeutics Receives Non-Compliance Notice From Nasdaq
MT
04:00pWall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
RE
03:43pJobless Claims Data Helps Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:21pWall St gains with tech stocks leading the way
RE
03:05pWall Street jumps in dip-buying rally, oil slides
RE
03:00pTop Cryptocurrencies Trade Mixed; Bitcoin Hovers Near 16,600
MT
01:23pJobless Claims Report Helps Lift Equity Markets Midday
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 2.83 Delayed Quote.21.98%
CUE HEALTH INC. 2.08 Delayed Quote.20.93%
RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC. 7.68 Delayed Quote.20.00%
CARDLYTICS, INC. 5.83 Delayed Quote.19.96%
HYZON MOTORS INC. 1.67 Delayed Quote.19.29%
GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. 5.99 Delayed Quote.-6.70%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.1274 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
NEXTPLAT CORP 1.27 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
SOLID POWER, INC. 2.25 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC. 53.17 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity