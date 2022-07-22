Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:04 2022-07-22 pm EDT
11834.11 PTS   -1.87%
04:36pRail Vision Hit with Nasdaq Stock Listing Warning
MT
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:19pAvalo Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Compliance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk

07/22/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 381.69 points or 3.33% this week to 11834.11


--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 225.50 points or 1.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 26.30% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.04% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.06% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 26.30% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 11.16% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 20.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.26% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.16% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 3810.86 points or 24.36%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1634ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:36pRail Vision Hit with Nasdaq Stock Listing Warning
MT
04:35pNASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:19pAvalo Therapeutics Regains Nasdaq Compliance
MT
04:14pTitan Pharmaceuticals Regains Nasdaq Compliance With Minimum Bid Price Requirement
MT
03:55pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Extend Afternoon Retreat
MT
03:39pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Sputtering in Friday Trade
MT
01:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
01:05pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Lower; US Equity Indices Drop as Snap's Results Hit ..
MT
11:02aArcLight Clean Transition Corp II, Opal Fuels Complete Merger
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings NASDAQ COMPOSITE
TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC. 8.065 Real-time Estimate Quote.41.00%
CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO. LIMITED 0.0301 Delayed Quote.34.98%
ENVERIC BIOSCIENCES, INC. 9.66 Delayed Quote.23.53%
ROCKWELL MEDICAL, INC. 1.59 Delayed Quote.17.78%
EXICURE, INC. 1.99 Delayed Quote.17.06%
CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES 4.95 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
KALEIDO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.0008 Delayed Quote.-38.46%
KIORA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.148 Delayed Quote.-39.76%
WINS FINANCE HOLDINGS INC. 0.025 Delayed Quote.-50.00%
VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.1499 Delayed Quote.-85.99%
Heatmap :