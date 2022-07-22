NASDAQ Composite Rises 3.33% This Week to 11834.11 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 381.69 points or 3.33% this week to 11834.11

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 225.50 points or 1.87%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 26.30% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 6.04% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 12.06% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 26.30% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 11.16% from its 52-week low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 20.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.26% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.16% from its 2022 closing low of 10646.10 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.30%

--Year-to-date it is down 3810.86 points or 24.36%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1634ET