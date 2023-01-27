Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:53:59 2023-01-27 pm EST
11621.71 PTS   +0.95%
04:32pNASDAQ Composite Rises 4.32% This Week to 11621.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pEasing Price Pressures, Inflation Outlook Lifts Equities
MT
04:27pStocks, dollar gain on allure of Fed soft landing
RE
NASDAQ Composite Rises 4.32% This Week to 11621.71 -- Data Talk

01/27/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 481.28 points or 4.32% this week to 11621.71


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1155.23 points or 11.04% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 12, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 109.30 points or 0.95%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 308.35 points or 2.73% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 27.62% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 4.13% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 13.64% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 11.47% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

--Off 20.51% from its 52-week high of 14619.64 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.79% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 15.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.77% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 11.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 1155.23 points or 11.04%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1631ET

