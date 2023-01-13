Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  04:37:40 2023-01-13 pm EST
11079.16 PTS   +0.71%
NASDAQ Composite Rises 4.82% This Week to 11079.16 -- Data Talk

01/13/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 509.86 points or 4.82% this week to 11079.16


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 612.67 points or 5.85% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 18, 2022

--Today it is up 78.05 points or 0.71%

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 773.92 points or 7.51% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, when the market rose for 11 straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 31.00% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 0.73% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 17.67% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 15.61% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Off 25.61% from its 52-week high of 14893.75 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 8.48% from its 52-week low of 10213.29 hit Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Down 25.61% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.51% from its 2023 closing low of 10305.24 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.85%

--Year-to-date it is up 612.67 points or 5.85%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-23 1631ET

