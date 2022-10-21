NASDAQ Composite Rises 5.22% This Week to 10859.72 -- Data Talk

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 538.33 points or 5.22% this week to 10859.72

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 244.87 points or 2.31%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 32.37% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.30% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.28% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 32.37% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.22% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.41% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.22% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.69%

--Year-to-date it is down 4785.26 points or 30.59%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1633ET