Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:01 2022-10-21 pm EDT
10859.72 PTS   +2.31%
04:57pStocks Advance Friday as Media Report Stokes Optimism for Softer Fed Stance
MT
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 5.22% This Week to 10859.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pWall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ Composite Rises 5.22% This Week to 10859.72 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NASDAQ Composite Index is up 538.33 points or 5.22% this week to 10859.72


--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending June 24, 2022

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 244.87 points or 2.31%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 32.37% from its record close of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Off 2.70% from the Election Day close of 11160.57 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 19.30% from the Inauguration Day close of 13457.25 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.28% from its bull market high of 13128.05 hit Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Off 32.37% from its 52-week high of 16057.44 hit Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up 5.22% from its 52-week low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Down 28.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.41% from its 2022 closing high of 15832.80 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.22% from its 2022 closing low of 10321.39 hit Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.69%

--Year-to-date it is down 4785.26 points or 30.59%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1633ET

All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:57pStocks Advance Friday as Media Report Stokes Optimism for Softer Fed Stance
MT
04:34pNASDAQ Composite Rises 5.22% This Week to 10859.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:00pWall Street ends higher as hopes for less aggressive Fed grow
RE
03:59pUS Stocks on Course to Close Higher Friday as Media Report Stokes Optimism for Softer F..
MT
03:33pTop Cryptocurrencies Rise; Bitcoin Reverses Course to Maintain $19,000 Level
MT
01:42pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Catching Up with Other Sectors
MT
01:24pUS Stocks Jump Midday Amid Speculation Over Extent of Monetary Policy Tightening
MT
01:16pMidday ETF Update: Broad-Market ETFs Higher; US Equity Indices Advance..
MT
09:43aBrooge Energy Regains Nasdaq Rule Compliance After Naming New Independent Board Member
MT
08:42aFangdd Network Gets Nasdaq Noncompliance Notice
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings
PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA, INC. 7.77 Delayed Quote.16.32%
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC. 2.5 Delayed Quote.13.12%
NOVAVAX, INC. 19.34 Delayed Quote.12.57%
ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 4.23 Delayed Quote.12.50%
BIONTECH SE 131.64 Delayed Quote.11.15%
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. 39.1 Delayed Quote.-9.07%
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 0.7077 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
NEXTPLAT CORP 1.73 Delayed Quote.-9.75%
AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. 7.1 Delayed Quote.-12.78%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 230.03 Delayed Quote.-23.95%