  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  11:42:55 2023-04-24 am EDT
11975.25 PTS   -0.81%
11:12aTechnology Earnings Take Street's Focus With Wedbush Eyeing 'Better Than Feared' Results
MT
11:09aQualigen Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq's Non-Compliance Notice
MT
11:06aNasdaq extends losses, last down 0.6%…
RE
NASDAQ EXTENDS LOSSES, LAST DOWN 0.6%…

04/24/2023 | 11:06am EDT
NASDAQ EXTENDS LOSSES, LAST DOWN 0.6%


© Reuters 2023
FUEL TECH, INC. 1.67 Real-time Estimate Quote.35.77%
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.7815 Delayed Quote.11.64%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.78 Delayed Quote.9.64%
ANTERIX INC. 33.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.24%
CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 28.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.26%
CONFLUENT, INC. 22.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.30%
CANOO INC. 0.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.65%
AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 40.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.71%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 2.445 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.77%
HIGHPEAK ENERGY, INC. 20.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.21%
