  Homepage
  Indexes
  United States
  Nasdaq
  NASDAQ Composite
  News
  Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
11138.89 PTS   -1.76%
04:46aNasdaq futures up 1.1%, s&p 500 e-minis up 0.9%, dow futures up…
RE
04:07aFutures rise on bets of likely rate hike pause after SVB collapse
RE
03:56aHSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

NASDAQ FUTURES UP 1.1%, S&P 500 E-MINIS UP 0.9%, DOW FUTURES UP…

03/13/2023 | 04:46am EDT
NASDAQ FUTURES UP 1.1%, S&P 500 E-MINIS UP 0.9%, DOW FUTURES UP 0.5%


© Reuters 2023
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 2.43 Delayed Quote.17.96%
STRATASYS LTD. 15.28 Delayed Quote.9.06%
PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 4.86 Delayed Quote.7.76%
BILIBILI INC. 19.73 Delayed Quote.5.96%
SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC. 1.49 Delayed Quote.4.93%
EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.4201 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
DOCUSIGN, INC. 49.69 Delayed Quote.-22.85%
SIGNATURE BANK 70 Delayed Quote.-22.87%
PACWEST BANCORP 12.35 Delayed Quote.-37.91%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 106.04 Delayed Quote.-60.41%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity