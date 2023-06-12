STORY: Nasdaq is speeding up its push to become a more technology-focused company.

Monday the exchange operator said it will buy software firm Adenza for $10.5 billion in cash and stock in its largest acquisition ever.

Nasdaq's stock was down 11 percent in morning on fears it is overpaying for the maker of software used by banks and brokerages.

Adenza is owned by private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Nasdaq, like its peers, has been on an acquisition spree to diversify its portfolio of technology and intellectual property after regulations in 2005 opened the equities trading market up to competition from brokers.

Purchases since then include Verafin, an anti-financial crime software firm it paid nearly $3 billion for in 2020.

Nasdaq said it intends to issue a near-15% stake in the combined company to Thoma Bravo as part of the deal.

The private equity firm will also have the right to appoint a nominee to Nasdaq's board. The deal is expected to close within six to nine months.