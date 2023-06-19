SVB Financial reaches deal to sell its investment banking unit

SVB Financial Group said Sunday it has reached an agreement to sell its investment-banking division to a group led by the unit's CEO, Jeff Leerink, and backed by The Baupost Group.

China's Small Businesses Are Hit Hard as Economic Recovery Falters

The government in Beijing has pushed banks to extend loans to small businesses, with limited success.

Crypto Exchange Binance.US Avoids Broad Asset Freeze

The exchange agrees to keep assets in the country and under Binance.US executives' control.

When SVB and First Republic Collapsed, So Did Their Employees' Investments

Workers at the failed California banks plowed their money into company stock.

Wall Street's China Dream Gets Frustrated-Again

China, long the promised land for Wall Street, is showing rather less promise than expected recently.

Pro Take: Kickstarting IPOs of Venture-Backed Companies Will Probably Take More Than One Blockbuster Debut

Tech investors hoping Cava Group's soaring public-market debut this week is the long-awaited hangover pill for venture-market excesses in 2021 are likely to be disappointed.

Richmond Fed's Barkin Warns Against Ending Rate Hikes Too Soon

'If you back off inflation too soon, inflation comes back stronger,' the Fed official said. He also pointed to one source of price increases: companies looking to boost earnings.

Leveraged loan defaults hit $25 billion, head for third worst year in history, says Goldman

Leveraged loan defaults head for the third-worst year in history as Federal Reserve rate hikes take a toll, according to Goldman Sachs.

Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman Pursues a Black Belt in Deal Making

She agreed to the largest deal in the company's history. "I tend to take a competitive approach to life."

Generali Buys Liberty Seguros

Assicurazioni Generali said Thursday it has agreed to buy Liberty Seguros from U.S.-based Liberty Mutual Group in a EUR2.3 billion deal that expands its European footprint.

