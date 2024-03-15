U.S. Consumers Still Aren't Feeling Sunnier

The University of Michigan's consumer-confidence survey slipped to 76.5 in mid-March from 76.9 in February, dragged downward by a more negative outlook for the coming months. Economists had expected a slight uptick.

Dow sees losses accelerate as Nasdaq heads for first back-to-back weekly decline in 5 months

U.S. stocks saw losses accelerate after the open on Friday as rising Treasury yields and weakness in semiconductor stocks put the Nasdaq on track for its first back-to-back weekly losses in nearly five months.

Realtors Reach Settlement That Will Change How Americans Buy and Sell Homes

The groundbreaking $418 million legal agreement could drive down commission rates and shrink the number of real-estate agents over time.

U.S. industrial output inches up 0.1% in February after sharp decline in prior month

Industrial production rose 0.1% in February, the Federal Reserve reported Friday. The gain was above expectations of a flat reading, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

Import prices rise for second month in a row and add to U.S. inflation

The cost of imported goods rose in February for the second month in a row and added to a small upturn in U.S. inflation early in the new year.

Manufacturing activity falls significantly in New York in March

The New York Fed's Empire State business-conditions index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in the state, fell 18.5 points in March to negative 20.9, the regional bank said Friday.

Bitcoin Drops Near 10% in Crypto Correction. How Far Prices Could Fall.

Bitcoin prices plunged on Friday amid a correction in crypto. Tokens could fall further in the short term even if the outlook remains bullish for the months ahead.

China's Central Bank Keeps Key Policy Rates Steady

The People's Bank of China kept its key policy rates unchanged on Friday while reporting a net withdrawal of liquidity from the financial market.

Japan's Rebounding Economy Is Finally Lifting Pay-but Resentment Runs Deep

The stock market has hit a record and the final piece of Japan's economic recovery is falling into place. The public wants to know why it has taken so long.

China's Real-Estate Market Just Set a Record-but Not a Good One

Secondhand home prices in the most developed cities saw their the worst decline since the government started releasing data in 2011, suggesting China's real-estate slump shows no signs of losing steam.

