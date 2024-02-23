Dow opens higher as Nasdaq Composite marches into record territory for first time in more than two years

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as shares of Nvidia Corp. marched higher, pushing the Nasdaq Composite into record territory for the first time in more than two years.

Fed's Cook wants 'greater confidence' inflation is slowing before backing interest-rate cuts

Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook said inflation has slowed faster than expected, but central bank officials need "greater confidence" that price pressures are returning to low pre-pandemic norms before cutting interest rates.

Analysis: High Yields Drive Demand For Investment-Grade Bonds, Rate Cuts Likely to Boost Market

High yields have been driving demand for investment-grade bonds and the trend should continue once central banks start cutting rates, according to Ben Lord, fund manager at M&G.

Oil Market Gets a Russian Lesson: Sell on the Sound of Cannons

On the second anniversary of the Ukraine invasion and amid ongoing attacks on a vital energy shipping corridor, the oil price is stuck in peacetime.

Goldman Sachs now sees first U.S. rate cut in June, just four in total for 2024

Goldman expects rate cuts in June, July, September and December, followed by four more in 2025, versus just three previously.

Pro Take: Companies Find Pricing Power in Times of Crisis, Complicating Inflation Fight

Companies have learned how to not only survive times of economic crises, but often to thrive, as evidenced by a march higher in corporate profits the past two and a half decades.

Markets underpricing risk of populist politics in U.S. and abroad, Summers says

The former U.S. treasury sector said populist politics threaten to hinder global economic growth.

As Trading Frenzies Grip Penny Stocks, Criticism of Nasdaq Grows

Bit Brother, a tiny Chinese cryptocurrency company, reached nearly 30% of U.S. stock-market volume late last year.

The Hedge Funds That Changed the Game

Billions of dollars have poured into multimanager firms in the past few years, but few have managed to match the success of Citadel, Millennium and Point72.

What Companies Need to Know When Accounting for Leap Day

From same-store sales to interest-rate calculations, the ripples of an added day at the end of February present CFOs with extra considerations.

