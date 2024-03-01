Nasdaq Closes at Record High

Tech-heavy index sets record for first time in more than two years.

Inflation in Services Is Picking Up Again. That Could Delay Rate Cuts.

PCE and CPI data for January both showed services price growth reaccelerating, even as goods inflation falls.

China's Coming 'Two Sessions' Put Plans to Jumpstart Economy in the Spotlight

China's "Two Sessions" policy meetings kick off next week and the markets are watching to see what Beijing does to kick-start the world's second-largest economy.

China's Factory Activity Slows Again, Highlighting Limits of Government Measures

The fifth straight month of contraction comes as top officials prepare to gather in Beijing to outline policy priorities for the year ahead.

South Korea's Exports Slow But Stay on Track for Recovery

South Korea's export growth decelerated in February due to fewer workdays but stayed on course for recovery thanks to solid demand for semiconductors.

Australian Manufacturing Downturn Returns in February

Demand for labor across manufacturing has also moved into contractionary territory over the last four months.

Australian Home Prices Defy Rate Hikes' Tightening Grip

Australia's capital-city house prices rose at their fastest pace in four months in February, highlighting the continued imbalance between supply and demand.

Congress Passes Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson relied heavily on Democratic support to approve the legislation.

Chinese Automakers Pose National-Security Threat, Biden Says

President Biden warned that connected vehicles could collect sensitive data for foreign governments, posing a national-security risk.

Video: Is Inflation Really Slowing?

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin explains what January's PCE data means for markets.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 0315ET