Nasdaq Edges Higher, Continuing Climb

U.S. indexes remained in negative territory to start the year.

Importers Face Surging Shipping Costs, Delays as Red Sea Diversions Pile Up

Western importers are reporting a steep rise in ocean-shipping rates and weekslong delays as carriers divert ships from the Red Sea to avoid Houthi rebel attacks.

Global Economic Growth to Slow for Third Straight Year, World Bank Says

The global economy will expand 2.4% in 2024, slowing from last year's growth rate of 2.6%, the World Bank says.

Spending Bill Won't Be Done in Time, Senate Republicans Warn

Mitch McConnell says another short-term patch will be needed, causing a potential headache for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

SEC Blames Hack for Incorrect Post About Bitcoin ETF Approval

The price surges toward $48,000 before Chair Gary Gensler and the agency disavow the message on the X social network.

Australia's Inflation Indicators Show Price Pressures Cooled in November

Australia's monthly consumer-price index rose 4.3% in the 12 months to November, slowing from an annual pace of 4.9% in October, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said

U.S. Saw Record-Breaking Thunderstorm Damage in 2023

Severe convective storms destroyed $76 billion in assets in North America and Europe.

Fed will let emergency bank-loan program expire, top official says

The Federal Reserve has no plans to extend an emergency loan program it launched last year to bolster the capacity of the banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

These traders bet on surprise blip higher in key December inflation reading

Inflation traders are positioning for a slightly bigger-than-expected blip higher in the annual headline rate of Thursday's consumer price report for December.

Finra Calls AI 'Emerging Risk' in Annual Regulatory Report

Wall Street's self-regulator has classified artificial intelligence an "emerging risk" in its annual regulatory report, saying that deploying AI in the financial industry could affect virtually all aspects of a broker-dealer's operations.

