Tuesday 7/25

Earnings season rolls on, with several tech titans releasing results. Alphabet and Microsoft report on Tuesday. Meta Platforms follows suit on Wednesday. With the Nasdaq 100 already up 41% this year, the bar to impress investors would seem quite high. This past week, shares of both Netflix and Tesla fell more than 8% the day after they announced earnings.

Wednesday 7/26

The FOMC announces its monetary-policy decision. Wall Street is certain that the central bank will raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.25%-5.50%, possibly the last rate hike for this cycle.

Thursday 7/27

The BEA releases its advance estimate for second-quarter gross-domestic-product growth. Economists forecast a seasonally adjusted annual growth rate of 1.4%.

Friday 7/28

The BEA reports the core personal consumption expenditures price index for June, which is expected to rise 4.2% from a year earlier, four-tenths of a percentage point less than in May.

