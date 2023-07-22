Tuesday 7/25
Earnings season rolls on, with several tech titans releasing results. Alphabet and Microsoft report on Tuesday. Meta Platforms follows suit on Wednesday. With the Nasdaq 100 already up 41% this year, the bar to impress investors would seem quite high. This past week, shares of both Netflix and Tesla fell more than 8% the day after they announced earnings.
Wednesday 7/26
The FOMC announces its monetary-policy decision. Wall Street is certain that the central bank will raise the federal-funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.25%-5.50%, possibly the last rate hike for this cycle.
Thursday 7/27
The BEA releases its advance estimate for second-quarter gross-domestic-product growth. Economists forecast a seasonally adjusted annual growth rate of 1.4%.
Friday 7/28
The BEA reports the core personal consumption expenditures price index for June, which is expected to rise 4.2% from a year earlier, four-tenths of a percentage point less than in May.
