Wednesday 11/1

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for September. There were 9.61 million job openings on the last business day of August, down from a peak of just over 12 million in March of 2022, but still well above historical averages.

The Federal Open Market Committee announces its monetary-policy decision. Wall Street is nearly unanimous in expecting the FOMC to leave the federal-funds rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50%. Traders are pricing in a one in five chance that the Fed will hike interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its last meeting of the year, in mid-December.

Thursday 11/2

Apple reports quarterly results. Four of the so-called Magnificent Seven big tech companies released earnings this past week and on average fell 1% the next trading day, dragging the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down 2.6% for the week.

Friday 11/3

The BLS releases the jobs report for October. Consensus estimate is for the economy to have added 175,000 jobs, after an increase of 336,000 in September. The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at a historically low level of 3.8%.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-23 2145ET