Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:00 2023-03-17 pm EDT
11630.51 PTS   -0.74%
02:44aS&p 500 e-mini futures down 0.8%; nasdaq futures down 0.58%…
RE
02:24aS&p 500 e-mini june futures down 0.3%; nasdaq futures down 0.19%…
RE
03/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Lower on Cautious Sentiment
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.8%; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.58%…

03/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.8%; NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.58%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
02:44aS&p 500 e-mini futures down 0.8%; nasdaq futures down 0.58%…
RE
02:24aS&p 500 e-mini june futures down 0.3%; nasdaq futures down 0.19%…
RE
03/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Lower on Cautious..
DJ
03/19Dotz Nano Names CEO
MT
03/19S&p 500 futures up 0.51% in early trade; nasdaq futures up 0.66%…
RE
03/19Marketmind: UBS-Credit Suisse deal sealed. Is it enough?
RE
03/17Plunging bond yields boost stocks' allure ahead of Fed meeting
RE
03/17Wall St. ends sharply lower on bank contagion fears
RE
03/17Technology Shares Slip but Beat Broader Market -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/17Banking Turmoil Dents Risk Appetite as Equities Fall
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 2.55 Delayed Quote.40.88%
RIOT PLATFORMS, INC. 8.1 Delayed Quote.14.89%
MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED 267.66 Delayed Quote.11.03%
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. 74.98 Delayed Quote.10.62%
ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 15.53 Delayed Quote.10.14%
EVELO BIOSCIENCES, INC. 0.2588 Delayed Quote.-13.44%
VERU INC. 1.6 Delayed Quote.-13.98%
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. 8.15 Delayed Quote.-14.30%
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 122.69 Delayed Quote.-18.03%
PACWEST BANCORP 9.28 Delayed Quote.-18.95%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity