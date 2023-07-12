By Sabela Ojea

Simpple is raising its estimated initial public offering price range, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The property-technology company is now offering 1.63 million ordinary shares at a price of $5 to $6 each.

On June 6, Simpple filed for an IPO to list the same number of shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbol SPPL, at a price range of $4 to $5 per share.

