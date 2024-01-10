* Nvidia rises after TSMC's Q4 revenue beat

* Boeing bounces after two-day slump

* US SEC says bitcoin ETFs not yet approved, crypto stocks slip

* Indexes up: Dow 0.41%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.75%

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) -

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, building steam on strength in megacaps, but gains were limited ahead of inflation reports and major bank earnings later in the week.

Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Nvidia were the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 index, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield held near 4% and a $37 billion auction of the notes drew above-average demand.

Communication services was the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors, lifted by a roughly 4% rise in Meta Platforms' stock to the highest level since September 2021, after Mizuho

raised its price target

to $470 from $400.

Nvidia gained 2.1% to hit a record high after fellow chipmaker TSMC , beat fourth-quarter revenue expectations.

After closing out 2023 with a strong rally, stocks have struggled to find upward momentum as mixed economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials have led investors to dial back expectations for the timing and size of any rate cuts from the central bank this year.

"What the market is doing, it's reassessing its 2024 expectations in terms of earnings and in terms of interest rates, and really looking to justify the surge in prices that we saw in November and December," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"It's sort of a good sign that the market is treading water early in the year because it implies that investors really don't want to miss out on anything else that could be good."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.92 points, or 0.41% , to 37,680.08; the S&P 500 gained 25.50 points, or 0.54 %, at 4,782.05 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 111.21 points, or 0.75 %, at 14,968.92.

The focus will turn to the December consumer and producer inflation reports, due on Thursday and Friday, respectively, which could help determine the monetary policy path for the central bank.

Investors will also closely monitor comments by New York Fed President John Williams, who is scheduled to speak later in the day.

Market participants have scaled back expectations to a 67.6% chance for at least a 25-basis-point rate cut in March, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

On Friday, banking giants JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are expected to report lower fourth-quarter profits.

Crypto stocks including Coinbase, Bitfarms and Riot Platforms each shed over 2.1%, as bitcoin prices dipped after the U.S. securities regulator said a hacked social media message was posted on its account regarding the eagerly awaited approval of exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The stocks barely reacted to a notice from CBOE that several spot bitcoin ETFs from multiple asset managers were approved.

Boeing rose 1.5% following a 9.3% tumble in the prior two sessions, after CEO Dave Calhoun acknowledged errors by the U.S. planemaker as more than 170 jets remained grounded for a fourth day.

DocGo plunged nearly 40% after Fuzzy Panda Research revealed a short position on the health services company's stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio on the NYSE while decliners outnumbered advancers by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 94 new highs and 89 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Richard Chang)