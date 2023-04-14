Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:01 2023-04-13 pm EDT
12166.27 PTS   +1.99%
04:35aAquestive Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Listing Rule
MT
04:08aStocks edge up; Dechra surges on takeover offer
AN
03:58aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures down 0.05%, nasdaq futures down 0.02…
RE
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.05%, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.02…

04/14/2023 | 03:58am EDT
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES DOWN 0.05%, NASDAQ FUTURES DOWN 0.02%, DOW FUTURES DOWN 0.23%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:35aAquestive Therapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Listing Rule
MT
04:08aStocks edge up; Dechra surges on takeover offer
AN
03:58aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures down 0.05%, nasdaq futures down 0.02…
RE
03:50aEuropean stock exchanges in green; Mib above 27,700
AN
03:25aCytoMed Therapeutics Prices IPO at $4 per Share
MT
03:00aDr Martens to miss guidance; Hays sees record fees
AN
02:57aMiddle East sovereign funds hungry for China stocks
RE
02:28aEuropeans up; traders optimistic for U.S. PPI drop
AN
02:05aJapan's Nikkei rallies for sixth day on Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing's boost
RE
01:56aStocks to rise after cool US PPI print
AN
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.83 Delayed Quote.38.77%
SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. 4.9 Delayed Quote.30.67%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.9375 Delayed Quote.27.53%
IMMUNITYBIO, INC. 1.95 Delayed Quote.27.45%
EDITAS MEDICINE, INC. 7.65 Delayed Quote.20.28%
HOME POINT CAPITAL INC. 1.93 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. 124.72 Delayed Quote.-9.41%
ONCOSEC MEDICAL INCORPORATED 1.01 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. 0.667 Delayed Quote.-11.07%
CYXTERA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.3377 Delayed Quote.-15.24%
