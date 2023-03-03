Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NASDAQ Composite
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:01 2023-03-02 pm EST
11462.98 PTS   +0.73%
04:15aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.12%, nasdaq futures up 0.22%, d…
RE
04:08aPearson profit surges; Rightmove revenue up
AN
03:44aBeamr Imaging Closes IPO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.12%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.22%, D…

03/03/2023 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.12%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.22%, DOW UP 0.03%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:15aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.12%, nasdaq futures up 0.22%, d…
RE
04:08aPearson profit surges; Rightmove revenue up
AN
03:44aBeamr Imaging Closes IPO
MT
02:58aStocks rise on positive China service sector survey
AN
02:38aFutures up; German trade surplus widens
AN
02:00aStocks called up; growth in China's services
AN
01:33aAsian stocks gain as prospects of China recovery, and Fed caution
RE
03/02French Drugmaker Ipsen Concludes Albireo Pharma Takeover
MT
03/02Pinduoduo's Video-Sharing App Grows Daily Active Users to Up to 150 Million
MT
03/02Luckin Coffee Founder Plans to Accelerate Expansion of New Coffee Chain Brand
MT
More news
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Duration : Period :
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. 2.72 Delayed Quote.19.30%
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.5384 Delayed Quote.17.66%
CERTARA, INC. 21.63 Delayed Quote.17.30%
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC. 2.61 Delayed Quote.17.04%
GITLAB INC. 49.98 Delayed Quote.16.72%
REVOLUTION MEDICINES, INC. 23.395 Delayed Quote.-11.72%
SOLID POWER, INC. 2.93 End-of-day quote.-13.31%
COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES, INC. 4.54 Delayed Quote.-14.34%
LM FUNDING AMERICA, INC. 0.959 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
CAREDX, INC 10.765 Delayed Quote.-32.72%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity