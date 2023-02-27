Advanced search
Indexes
United States
Nasdaq
NASDAQ Composite
News
Summary
COMP
XC0009694271
NASDAQ COMPOSITE
(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq -
05:16:01 2023-02-24 pm EST
11394.94
PTS
-1.69%
04:21a
U.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.42%, nasdaq futures up 0.52%, d…
RE
04:00a
Stocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
03:40a
Milan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.42%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.52%, D…
02/27/2023 | 04:21am EST
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.42%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.52%, DOW UP 0.38%
© Reuters 2023
All news about NASDAQ COMPOSITE
04:21a
U.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.42%, nasdaq futures up 0.52%, d…
RE
04:00a
Stocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
03:40a
Milan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
02:54a
AB Foods raises expectations on "resilient" spending
AN
02:36a
Mib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
01:54a
Stocks called up; dollar firm after PCE
AN
02/26
Asia stocks feel rate squeeze, dollar gets the lift
RE
02/26
Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall on Higher Rate Worri..
DJ
02/26
China Greenlights Four New IPOs on Shenzhen’s ChiNext Board
MT
02/26
Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
RE
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Neutral
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC.
0.305
17.40%
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC.
12.98
13.16%
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC.
63.54
12.32%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
8.35
11.93%
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
28.88
11.68%
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
20.22
-18.80%
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC.
9.15
-19.24%
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
6.64
-23.24%
VICOR CORPORATION
40.85
-27.47%
CONTEXTLOGIC INC.
0.5101
-28.70%
Heatmap : ETF components
