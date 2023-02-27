Advanced search
    COMP   XC0009694271

NASDAQ COMPOSITE

(COMP)
Real-time Nasdaq  -  05:16:01 2023-02-24 pm EST
11394.94 PTS   -1.69%
04:21aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.42%, nasdaq futures up 0.52%, d…
RE
04:00aStocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
03:40aMilan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.42%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.52%, D…

02/27/2023 | 04:21am EST
U.S. S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES UP 0.42%, NASDAQ FUTURES UP 0.52%, DOW UP 0.38%


© Reuters 2023
04:21aU.s. s&p 500 e-mini futures up 0.42%, nasdaq futures up 0.52%, d…
RE
04:00aStocks rebound after hot PCE, as Brexit deal nears
AN
03:40aMilan in the green ahead of consumer confidence
AN
02:54aAB Foods raises expectations on "resilient" spending
AN
02:36aMib expected up; markets cautious after US PCE
AN
01:54aStocks called up; dollar firm after PCE
AN
02/26Asia stocks feel rate squeeze, dollar gets the lift
RE
02/26Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall on Higher Rate Worri..
DJ
02/26China Greenlights Four New IPOs on Shenzhen’s ChiNext Board
MT
02/26Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
RE
Chart NASDAQ COMPOSITE
NASDAQ Composite Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NASDAQ COMPOSITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TROIKA MEDIA GROUP, INC. 0.305 Delayed Quote.17.40%
KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, INC. 12.98 Delayed Quote.13.16%
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. 63.54 Delayed Quote.12.32%
LUMINAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 8.35 Delayed Quote.11.93%
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC. 28.88 Delayed Quote.11.68%
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. 20.22 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
BIGCOMMERCE HOLDINGS, INC. 9.15 Delayed Quote.-19.24%
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION 6.64 Delayed Quote.-23.24%
VICOR CORPORATION 40.85 Delayed Quote.-27.47%
CONTEXTLOGIC INC. 0.5101 Delayed Quote.-28.70%
Heatmap : ETF components Fidelity