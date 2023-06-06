(Rewrites paragraph 1, updates benchmark index levels in paragraph 2, adds analyst's comments in paragraphs 5 - 6)

BENGALURU, June 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell marginally on Tuesday as a slide in information technology stocks overshadowed the gains in auto and realty amid hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India heading into their policy meetings.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.13% at 18,569.20 as of 10:32a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.18% to 62,676.78.

Four of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with auto rising 0.7%. The auto index hit a new record for the third session in a row following robust May sales data.

The gains were offset by the slide in high-weightage information technology (IT) stocks, which lost over 1%. Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCLTech Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, were among the top Nifty 50 losers.

"India's equity market continues to be attractive despite rich valuations due to strong earnings growth and a swelling bid from both domestic and foreign investors," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note on Monday.

The brokerage prefers cyclicals to defensives, small and midcaps to large caps and remains overweight on financials, technology, consumer discretionary and industrials.

Asian equities remained subdued following a slide in Wall Street overnight. Recent macroeconomic data bolstered hopes of a pause in the rate hiking cycle by the Fed at its meeting on June 14.

Investors also await the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due on June 8, when the central bank could leave its key interest rate unchanged, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Among individual stocks, J K Cement Ltd advanced over 3.5% after its board approved the purchase of Toshali Cements for 1.57 billion rupees ($19 million).

