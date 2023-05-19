BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares erased early gains on Friday as investors booked profits on the back of a recent rally, while data overnight indicating a still-tight U.S. labour market dampened hopes of rate cuts this year.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index was down 0.18% at 18,097.10 as of 10:36 a.m. IST, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.1% to 61,367.79.

The Nifty is on pace for its fourth straight session of losses, and is down 1.26% so far this week, poised for its first weekly loss in four.

It had gained nearly 4% in the previous 19 sessions, roughly since the earnings season started, helped by some strong reports and sustained buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

"We have had an excellent rally in the equities and this just may be a few days of cooling off temporarily," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

"As long as the Nifty 50's 18,000 level holds, we are in good territory."

Twelve of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses. Only the IT index was higher, by 1% on the day.

Meanwhile, FIIs extended their buying streak for the sixteenth straight session, the longest such streak since December 2020. They bought 9.70 billion rupees (nearly $119 million) worth of shares on a net basis on Thursday.

Among individual stocks, Bata India Ltd jumped 5% after the footwear maker reported better-than-expected Q4 profit, while Ramco Cements Ltd too climbed 5% after posting a jump in its quarterly profit. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)