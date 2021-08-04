Log in
    NIFTY   

NIFTY 50

(NIFTY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 08/04 12:39:51 am
16253.75 PTS   +0.76%
08/02Indian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain
RE
08/02Indian shares rise on boost from auto, energy stocks
RE
07/30Indian shares end lower as metal, financials weigh
RE
Indian shares hit all-time highs on financial, metals boost

08/04/2021 | 12:07am EDT
A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, led by financial and metals sectors, as June-quarter corporate earnings momentum boosted investor sentiment.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.6% to 16,235 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 54,187.97.

The Nifty Financial Services Index rose 0.9%, while the metals sub-index gained 1.5%. HDFC Ltd was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.7%.

India's central bank begins its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures taken by the central bank.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Top / Flop NIFTY 50
