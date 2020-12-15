Log in
NIKKEI 225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Summary 
Summary

Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021 - Nikkei

12/15/2020 | 01:11am EST
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing

(Reuters) -Apple Inc plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30% year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported https://s.nikkei.com/3mlVbPC on Tuesday.

It has asked suppliers to produce around 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range as well as older iPhone 11 and SE, though shortage of key parts could threaten the target, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would mark a 20% rise from 2019 though the target will be regularly reviewed and revised in response to any changes in consumer demand, according to the report.

The tentative full-year forecast that the iPhone maker shared with its suppliers suggests it plans to make up to 230 million iPhones in 2021, including both old and new models, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.51% 121.78 Delayed Quote.66.74%
NIKKEI 225 -0.17% 26687.84 Real-time Quote.12.66%
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1991 End-of-day quote.11.04%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 2949 End-of-day quote.7.55%
IHI CORPORATION 1947 End-of-day quote.7.15%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 394 End-of-day quote.6.20%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 957 End-of-day quote.5.28%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 2151 End-of-day quote.-2.27%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 6960 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
DENA CO., LTD. 1886 End-of-day quote.-3.28%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. 2301 End-of-day quote.-3.48%
YAMAHA CORPORATION 6120 End-of-day quote.-4.82%
