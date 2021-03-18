Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ to loosen grip on yields, lay groundwork for 'stealth' tapering

03/18/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will unveil on Friday a raft of measures to loosen control over asset price moves and make its ultra-easy policy more sustainable, as the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic prolongs its battle to fire up inflation.

The outcome of the policy review, to be announced after a two-day meeting ending on Friday, will be more a fine-tuning of the BOJ's tools rather than on overhaul of its strategy that has failed to accelerate consumer price growth to its 2% target.

By allowing bond yields to fluctuate more around its target, the BOJ is hoping to avoid the hassle of having to contain any natural rise in yields caused by prospects of a stronger recovery from the pandemic later this year, some analysts say.

Rallying stock prices also give the BOJ a rare chance to "stealth" taper its huge purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), a practice that is drawing increased criticism for distorting market pricing.

After ramping up buying last year to calm markets jolted by the pandemic, the BOJ has sharply reduced its ETF purchases recently. It hopes to keep tapering smoothly by phasing out a numerical target set for its ETF-buying programme.

"The BOJ probably wants to prepare for a post-COVID world, where strong U.S. growth and rising Treasury yields may push up growth and yields in Japan," said former BOJ official Nobuyasu Atago, who is now chief economist at Ichiyoshi Securities.

"If so, the bank may drop hints at the review that it will tolerate further rises in yields in the long run," he said.

The BOJ's review comes in the wake of bullish projections by the Federal Reserve that has fuelled hopes that strong U.S. growth will spur momentum in laggards like Japan.

Markets expect the BOJ to make no changes to its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for 10-year bond yields.

In the review of its tools, the BOJ will likely phase out a numerical target for its ETF buying so it can slow purchases when stocks are booming, sources have told Reuters.

The central bank will also allow long-term rates to fluctuate more around its 0% target to breathe life back to a market made dormant by its dominance, they said.

The Nikkei newspaper reported the BOJ may widen the implicit band set around its target.

The challenge for the BOJ would be to let market forces drive prices more, without causing a spike in yields or giving the impression it is dialing back stimulus, analysts say.

"The bigger problem with this review is that whatever tweaks the BOJ makes probably won't change the fact inflation will remain distant from its 2% target," said Izuru Kato, chief economist at Totan Research.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.50% 129.858 Delayed Quote.3.01%
ICHIYOSHI SECURITIES CO., LTD. 2.14% 621 End-of-day quote.32.98%
NIKKEI 225 1.01% 30216.75 Real-time Quote.9.00%
All news about NIKKEI 225
06:28pBOJ to loosen grip on yields, lay groundwork for 'stealth' tapering
RE
03:30pU.S. dollar rebounds from post-Fed weakness, lifted by higher yields
RE
09:16aWall Street Sees Downbeat Session Following Tech-Heavy Nasdaq Futures Drop
MT
07:38aEquities Mostly Slide in US Pre-Bell Trading as Bond Yields Climb; Europe, As..
MT
07:16aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Rising, Asia Higher
MT
06:30aAsian Stock Markets Rally on US Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
05:07aU.S. Stock Futures Slip After Wall Street Touches Records
DJ
04:43aMARKET CHATTER : Visitors to Japan Fall Over 99% Due to COVID-19 Travel Restrict..
MT
04:16aMARKET CHATTER : COVID-19 State of Emergency in Tokyo Area To Be Lifted on March..
MT
03:56aForeigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks on economic optimism
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
03:52pSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL  : Organizational and Personnel Changes
PU
03:16pFUJIFILM  : biotech firm to build massive plant in central NC
AQ
02:16pTDK  : Current-compensated ring core chokes
AQ
12:41pAIR TAXI STARTUP VOLOCOPTER EYES FRE : Ceo
RE
12:09pOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY  : Inconsistent Prosecution Statements Can Render Claims I..
AQ
10:12aRENAULT SEES ITS ELECTRIC, HYBRID CA : sources
RE
07:18aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Moody's Raises Toyota Motor's Outlook To Stable On Unit Sales, M..
MT
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CYBERAGENT, INC. 7590 End-of-day quote.6.01%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION 2921 End-of-day quote.5.76%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 9050 End-of-day quote.5.23%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 647 End-of-day quote.5.15%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LTD. 490 End-of-day quote.4.93%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 601.5 End-of-day quote.-1.55%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 315 End-of-day quote.-1.56%
KEIO CORPORATION 8000 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 10220 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 3815 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ