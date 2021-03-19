Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOJ widens band around long-term rate target

03/19/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Friday widened the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its target, as part of a raft of measures to make its ultra-easy policy more sustainable amid a prolonged battle to fire up inflation.

As widely expected, the BOJ kept intact its target of -0.1% for short-term rates and 0% for the 10-year bond yield under its yield curve control policy.

COMMENTS:

MASAAKI KANNO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, SONY FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, TOKYO

"The widening of the range of the long-term interest rate is in line with expectations. On the ETF side, removing the 6 trillion yen target is not surprising as the BOJ has not bought ETFs as frequently as they used to do.

"It's a very minor change. If the economy grows further and stock prices keep rising, then the BOJ is likely to allow the bond yield more flexibility to plus/minus 0.3% or something like that. The bank is likely to continue to stick to its 10-year JGB yield target of around 0% in that case.

"There's a long way to go before we even get close to 2% inflation. What we need to see is a very clear sign that Japan's inflation rate accelerates further than zero."

MASAFUMI YAMAMOTO, CHIEF CURRENCY STRATEGIST, MIZUHO SECURITIES, TOKYO

"There's no reason for the dollar-yen to react to the latest results of the BOJ assessment because it's almost in line with what the media reported in advance.

"Even if the productivity of the JGB yields increases, the change in the U.S. Treasury yields is much larger than the JGB. For the dollar-yen, U.S. Treasury yield change is a much more important driver than the JGB yield change.

"It doesn't change much in the way of the BOJ's purchase of ETFs. In its assessment, the BOJ said its ETF purchase is more effective when the volatility is high, uncertainty is high. So in that case, the larger the purchases, the larger the effect."

DAISUKE UNO, CHIEF STRATEGIST, SUMITOMO MITSUI BANK, TOKYO

"From the currency market perspective, there were no particular surprises. The BOJ has simply explored options within the current framework of its easy policy.

"There is not an iota of evidence that the BOJ studied the exit strategy, which yen-selling speculators would fear the most. They will realise there is no need to buy back the yen.

"The yen firmed a little bit after the BOJ's announcement that it will widen its bond-yield trading band, but the yen's strength didn't last long. Soon the yen will return to a downtrend."

JOSEPH CAPURSO, CURRENCY ANALYST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA, SYDNEY

"In practical terms, there is not much for the Japanese economy in these policy tweaks. So interest rates haven't really changed much. Asset purchases haven't changed much. That's why you've seen only a small change in the JGB market and the Japanese yen as well.

"One thing that the central bank did do is they made some tweaks to their various bank lending facilities. But these are just tweaks and I don't think that they're going to change the trajectory of the Japanese economy."

TAKESHI MINAMI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, NORINCHUKIN RESEARCH INSTITUTE, TOKYO

"The BOJ addressed the side effects of its existing policies in various ways, but I don't expect any kind of special reaction to that."

"The bank may allow the band at which long-term interest rates are moving to be a bit wider or it could be guided higher up, or the zero-interest rate target may be dropped. Under its current policies, the BOJ has a long-term rate target and conducts yield curve control, so I think its next operation will focus on moving the yield curve higher."

MAYANK MISHRA, FX STRATEGIST, STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, SINGAPORE

"There's not much of a takeaway and I think that explains the non-reaction. This is exactly how we expected markets to react. A 5-basis-point increase in the band limit is hardly material.

"There are a lot of policy tweaks there, but none of that seems significant. The BoJ has introduced a new fixed-rate operation for consecutive days and that again is not significant."

SHINICHIRO KOBAYASHI, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MITSUBISHI UFJ RESEARCH AND CONSULTING, TOKYO

"The BOJ's widening the band for the long-term yield fluctuation was aimed to steepen the yield curb, which would help financial institutions' profit. But it was a minor tweak as widening the band further could be taken as the central bank's unwinding stimulus steps.

"The central bank will likely buy ETFs only when it judges necessary, while the BOJ kept its purchase upper limit of 12 trillion yen to show the bank is committed to stimulus policy.

"One big focus was that the BOJ adopted interest scheme of lending programme for private financial institutions and that is aimed to ease side-effects from the BOJ's low-interest-rate policy."

EIJI KINOUCHI, CHIEF TECHNICAL ANALYST, DAIWA SECURITIES, TOKYO

"The BOJ's announcement on its ETF buying was largely in line with expectations and should not have a negative impact on the market. What did have an impact though was that it will limit its ETF buying to those linked to Topix. This led to a drop in heavyweights in the Nikkei average such as Fast Retailing as well as the Nikkei itself."

BACKGROUND:

Japan's economy grew an annualised 12.7% in October-December on robust exports, extending a recovery from its worst post-war recession triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. But analysts expect the economy to contract in the current quarter, as curbs to prevent the spread of the virus hurts consumption.

Under a policy dubbed yield curve control, the BOJ targets short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around 0%. It also buys risky assets such as exchange-traded funds (ETF) as part of efforts to fire up inflation.

Data released earlier on Friday showed core consumer prices slowed for a second straight month in February, as rising fuel costs offset some of the downward pressure from sluggish household spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink, Hideyuki Sano and Kaori Kaneko in Tokyo, Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.11% 84.301 Delayed Quote.7.15%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.10% 151.485 Delayed Quote.7.87%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.06% 87.115 Delayed Quote.8.36%
COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA -1.56% 85.75 End-of-day quote.4.43%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.05% 129.752 Delayed Quote.3.58%
IOTA (IOT/BTC) 0.00% 2.3E-5 Real-time Quote.130.00%
IOTA (IOT/ETH) -0.94% 0.000735 Real-time Quote.84.37%
IOTA (IOT/EUR) -0.86% 1.1074 Real-time Quote.363.96%
IOTA (IOT/USD) -0.20% 1.3214 Real-time Quote.355.46%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.04% 0.8513 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 5.15% 647 End-of-day quote.41.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.01% 78.047 Delayed Quote.6.55%
NIKKEI 225 1.01% 30216.75 Real-time Quote.9.00%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 4.11% 4260 End-of-day quote.33.63%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.00% 108.9 Delayed Quote.5.53%
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:01aBOJ widens band around long-term rate target
RE
01:58aBANK OF JAPAN  : BOJ widens yield target band, pledges to buy risky assets only ..
RE
01:19aJapan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs
RE
12:36aJapan's topix hits 30-year high, up 0.16% on day after boj
RE
12:28aChina, Hong Kong stocks drop as higher bond yields hit sentiment
RE
12:23aAsia stocks unsettled by yields and oil, Nikkei hit by BOJ shift
RE
12:16aAsia stocks unsettled by yields and oil, Nikkei hit by BOJ shift
RE
03/18Nikkei falls 1.5%, underperforms topix after boj says it will buy only topix-..
RE
03/18Japanese shares drop as tech losses eclipse gains in cyclicals
RE
03/18Asia stocks set to fall, pressured by soaring T-note yields
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
02:05aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL  : Signing of Share Transfer Agreement （PDF / 91..
PU
02:04aSONY  : Semiconductor Solutions Corporation Executive Appointment
PU
02:00aNEC  : supports IDB program to empower women in trade and global value chains
PU
01:22aGREENSILL CREDITORS MADE OVER $1.4 B : administrator
RE
01:19aJapan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs
RE
12:42aSUMITOMO  : Signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a Gladstone H2 Ec..
PU
12:34aITOCHU  : Announces Joint Development of Mutsu Ogawara Onshore Wind Farm Project
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
CYBERAGENT, INC. 7590 End-of-day quote.6.01%
TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION 2921 End-of-day quote.5.76%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 9050 End-of-day quote.5.23%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 647 End-of-day quote.5.15%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LTD. 490 End-of-day quote.4.93%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 601.5 End-of-day quote.-1.55%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 315 End-of-day quote.-1.56%
KEIO CORPORATION 8000 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 10220 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 3815 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ